Joe Iconis Musical Punk Rock Girl Will Make World Premiere at Long Island’s Argyle Theatre

The 2020–2021 season will also include Mamma Mia!, Footloose, and more.

Punk Rock Girl, a new musical that features a book and arrangements by Be More Chill’s Tony-nominated Joe Iconis, will make its world premiere during the Argyle Theatre's 2020–2021 season.

The musical, which features songs written and made famous by female artists and female-fronted bands like Pat Benatar, Bikini Kill, Blondie, Echosmith, Avril Lavigne, P!nk, TraLaLa, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, will be presented September 10–October 25 at the Long Island venue. With co-arrangements and orchestrations by Rob Rokicki, Punk Rock Girl follows 16-year-old Angela, struggling to belong and finding her tribe with the help of new friend Proxi and the world of punk music.

“In punk music, you don’t have to be the most talented musician, the best singer, or the most beautiful rock star,” Iconis said in a statement. “The point of punk is that it’s music for everyone—it’s a party for people who aren’t polished, who aren’t perfect. It’s about finding your passion and not being ashamed of your inner weirdo. This lovingly-trashy show explores serious issues in an occasionally fantastical, often explosive, always heartfelt way.”

Launching the Argyle’s third season will be the international hit musical Mamma Mia! (May 14–June 21), followed by Footloose (July 9–August 22), Elf The Musical (November 19–January 3), Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (January 21–February 28), and 42nd Street (March 18–April 25).

Casting and creative teams will be announced at a later date. Evan Pappas is the artistic director of the Argyle.

Tickets may be purchased online at ArgyleTheatre.com.

