Joe Iconis Talks Creating a Viral Musical and More Live August 19

The Be More Chill and Black Suits composer-lyricist will answer your questions on The Broadway Q&A from Playbill and The Growing Studio.

Joe Iconis will go live on The Broadway Q&A Series, presented by Playbill and The Growing Studio, August 19. The Be More Chill and Black Suits composer-lyricist will answer your questions during the hour-long chat. Watch the broadcast above from 1 PM ET.

To submit a question for Iconis, click here. You might see him answer it live, or even get the opportunity to join the stream and ask him yourself.

The Broadway Q&A Series presents live interviews with Broadway professionals on Mondays and Wednesdays. All streams are hosted on Playbill.com and on Playbill's YouTube channel and Facebook page from 1–2 PM ET. Following the stream, interviews are available at Playbill.com/BroadwayQandA.

