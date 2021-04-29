Joe Morton and Sally Murphy Star in Audible Production of Brutal Imagination April 29

The pair reprise their roles from the 2001 Off-Broadway production.

It's a reunion 20 years in the making as Emmy winner Joe Morton and Tony nominee Sally Murphy star in the Audible audio play production of Brutal Imagination April 29. The pair reprise their roles from the 2001 Off-Broadway production at the Vineyard Theater

Written by Cornelius Eady, Brutal Imagination is directed by Stevie Walker Webb with sound design by Brian Hickey.

The play explores the trope of the Black man in white America through the lens of the 1995 Susan Smith case—in which a young white mother falsely accused a Black man of kidnapping and murdering her children.

Click here to listen.