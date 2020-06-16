Joffrey Ballet Cancels Performances Through 2020

The Chicago company has established The Joffrey Crisis Stabilization Fund.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Chicago's Joffrey Ballet has canceled all performances for the remainder of 2020.

Canceled productions include Sir Kenneth MacMillan’s Manon (October 14-25) and Christopher Wheeldon’s The Nutcracker (December 5-27). The Joffrey’s winter and spring performance dates, scheduled for February and April–May of 2021, respectively, will continue as planned; specific programming will be announced at a later date.

The Joffrey has also established a Crisis Stabilization Fund to recoup financial losses stemming from the health crisis.

The fall productions were to mark the company's debut at the Lyric Opera House as part of a new rental agreement. Lyric Opera of Chicago recently announced the cancellation of the first half of its season at the venue.

“Like all arts organizations, the Joffrey is dealing with unprecedented and unpredictable conditions,” said Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director of The Joffrey Ballet Ashley Wheater. “Based on advice from health experts and local officials, it is not feasible to present the first half of our season in a manner that guarantees the safety of our audience, artists, production crew, and staff members. It saddens all of us. Our focus right now is keeping the Company whole and in good mental, spiritual, and physical health. We will continue to adapt and be ready to return to the stage when the circumstances allow. We will persevere and find new, creative ways to connect with our audience in the meantime.”

“The loss of The Nutcracker alone—more than half of the Joffrey’s annual earned revenue—compounds a financial crisis for the Company that began this past spring with the cancellation of several important performances and programs,” added President and Chief Executive Officer Greg Cameron. “We will now put our full attention and energy toward the Crisis Stabilization Fund to ensure the long-term health of the Joffrey. This is a critical juncture. Every moment, every decision, every dollar will count."