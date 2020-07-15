John Cameron Mitchell, Beth Henley, More Contribute to New Collection of Short Plays Written to Be Performed Online

Watch the Hedwig writer and star perform Forced from Dramatists Play Service's Technical Difficulties: Plays for Online Theatre, now available to license.

Theatrical licensor Dramatists Play Service has released a new collection of short plays designed specifically for performance over streaming platforms. The collection, titled Technical Difficulties: Plays for Online Theatre, includes works by John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Beth Henley (Crimes of the Heart), and more. Watch Mitchell performing his contribution, Forced, above. The piece previously aired this spring as part of the DPS on Air series. Also included in the collection are works by Anna Ziegler (Photograph 51), Ken Urban (The Happy Sad), Tracy Thorne (We Are Here), Steph Del Rosso (Fill Fill Fill Fill Fill Fill FIll), Leah Barker, Craig Pospisil (Months on End), Marshall Foltz, and Arlene Hutton (Letters to Sala, The Nibroc Trilogy). The collection will expand in the coming weeks with new works from additional writers to be announced. For more information and to read the plays in the collection, visit Dramatists.com.