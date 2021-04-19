John Cameron Mitchell Tapped for Limited Series About Joe Exotic

The Tony recipient will star opposite the previously announced Kate McKinnon.

Tony recipient John Cameron Mitchell will play Joe Schreibvogel in NBCUniversal’s upcoming limited series inspired by the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic, which follows the famed exotic pet owner and his business war with Carole Baskin. In August 2020, it was announced Baskin will be played by SNL alum Kate McKinnon.

“I’m thrilled to take on the role of this modern folk antihero,” said Mitchell, the co-creator of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. “Joe and I are the same age and like him, I grew up queer in Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas so I feel like I know a little bit about this guy and his desperate attempt to conquer an inhospitable world.”

The Hollywood Reporter says the show will debut on NBC, USA Network, and Peacock in one of NBCUniversal's first cross-channel/streamer offerings. Showrunner Ethan Frankel (Sorry for Your Loss, Shameless) will write the limited series with McKinnon as executive producer alongside Frankel, Wondery's Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart. A premiere date has not been set.

The NBC series has no affiliation with Netflix’s Tiger King, one of the earliest pandemic-inspired pop-culture phenomenons. The docuseries inspired a number of Broadway star parodies, including this track with Kristin Chenoweth as Carole Baskin and a video with Will Chase as Joe Exotic .

