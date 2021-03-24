John Cullum: An Accidental Star Will Stream in April

By Andrew Gans
Mar 24, 2021
 
The 91-year-old Broadway veteran will share songs and stories from his Tony-winning career.
Irish_Repertory_Theatre_Gala_2018_06_HR.jpg
John Cullum Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Two-time Tony winner John Cullum, most recently on Broadway in Waitress, will offer his solo show An Accidental Star virtually April 8–22. Two live watch party events will take place: April 8 at 7 PM ET and April 17 at 2 PM ET.

Conceived by Cullum and Jeff Berger, the 80-minute evening spans the career of Cullum, 91. Directed and filmed earlier this year by Lonny Price and Matt Cowart, An Accidental Star features a book by David Thompson, music supervision by Georgia Stitt, and music direction by Julie McBride.

Cullum will share anecdotes and songs from his Broadway history starring in On The Twentieth Century and Shenandoah (having won Tonys for both), as well as Camelot, The Scottsboro Boys, and Urinetown. Expect stories about friends Richard Burton, Elizabeth Taylor, Robert Goulet, and Julie Andrews.

The director of photography is Carlos Cardona, with costumes by Tracy Christensen and lighting by Megan Peti. Line producer is Adrian White.

Vineyard Theatre, Goodspeed Musicals, and Irish Repertory Theatre produce in association with Berger.

