John J. Caswell Jr. Named Recipient of 2020–2021 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award

John J. Caswell, Jr. has been named the recipient of the 2020–2021 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award, which will be presented at The Vineyard's re-imagined Emerging Artists Virtual Salon October 21 at 5 PM ET via Zoom. The residency-based award is given annually to an emerging writer of exceptional promise and comes with a cash prize and artistic development support.
Caswell, Jr. is the 13th recipient of Vineyard Theatre's award, named in honor of playwright and teacher Vogel, whose plays Indecent, the Pulitzer-winning How I Learned to Drive, and The Long Christmas Ride Home premiered at the Off-Broadway company. Previous recipients include Charly Evon Simpson, Jeremy O. Harris, Antoinette Nwandu, Kate Tarker, Boo Killebrew, Clare Barron, Christopher Chen, Erika Sheffer, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Kara Lee Corthron, Rajiv Joseph, and Tarell Alvin McCraney.
Caswell, Jr. is a queer, Mexican-American playwright originally from Phoenix, Arizona, and a current fellow in Juilliard’s Lila Acheson Wallace American Playwrights Program. He is the winner of the 2020 Jean Kennedy Smith Playwriting Award, a 2019 Relentless Award Finalist, a 2018 MacDowell Fellow, a 2018 SPACE on Ryder Farm Creative Resident, a current member of Play Group at Ars Nova, and the 2017 Page 73 Playwriting Fellow. His play SHOTS: A Love Story was published as part of Johnny Saldaña's book Ethnotheatre: Research From Page to Stage.
Following the award presentation, 2019 Paula Vogel Award recipient Charly Evon Simpson will sit down with Caswell for a virtual Q&A. Tickets to the event are available here.