John & Jen: A Virtual Production Will Stream With In-Person Filmed Performance

Hunter Minor and Dionysia Williams star in a socially distant version of Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald’s musical.

As more and more theatres adapt to the limitations set by the COVID-19 pandemic, Short North Stage has filmed an in-person but socially distant performance of John & Jen. The musical from composer Andrew Lippa and lyricist Tom Greenwald will stream on Vimeo July 5–12.

Filmed at the Garden Theater in Columbus, Ohio, John & Jen: A Virtual Production stars Hunter Minor and Dionysia Williams. Short North Stage Artistic Director Edward Carignan directs, with musical direction by Lori Kay Harvey.

With a book by Lippa and Greenwald, the two-hander follows Jen and her relationships with the two Johns of her life: her younger brother (who was killed in Vietnam), and his namesake, the son who is trying to find his way in a confusing world.

The musical premiered in 1993 at Goodspeed Opera House before debuting Off-Broadway in 1995 at at Lamb's Theatre, starring Carolee Carmello and James Ludwig. A 2015 revival opened at Theatre Row starring Kate Baldwin and Conor Ryan.

The on-demand stream is available for $15 at ShortNorthStage.org, with a special opening night Zoom party set for July 5th at 7 PM ET with Lippa.

