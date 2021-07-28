John & Jen, Starring Lewis Cornay and Rachel Tucker, Begins July 28 in London

The Andrew Lippa-Tom Greenwald musical runs at Southwark Playhouse.

A London staging of John & Jen, starring West End alum Lewis Cornay and Olivier nominee Rachel Tucker, begins July 28 at Southwark Playhouse. This production is the world premiere of an updated version of the musical by Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald, with orchestrations by Jason Robert Brown and Lippa.

John & Jen follows Jen and her relationships with the two Johns of her life: her younger brother, and his namesake, the son who is trying to find his way in a confusing world. The show is split over two timelines: 1985 and 2005.

Guy Retallack directs the two-hander with a creative team including musical supervisor Michael Bradley, musical director Chris Ma, scenic and costume designer Natalie Johnson, sound designer Andrew Johnson, lighting designer Andrew Exeter, movement director Paul Harris, sound number one Rob Harris, production manager Matt Harper, and stage manager Robyn-Amber Manners with casting by Leon Kay Casting. Bray Productions produces.

Southwark's COVID-19 safety measures currently include deep cleaning and sanitation of the theatre and public spaces. Contact details are also being kept for the NHS Track and Trace service. Face masks are strongly advised.