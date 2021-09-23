John Legend, Hairspray Original Cast, More to Perform During Tony Awards Celebration

The 74th annual ceremony, presented in two parts, will take place September 26.

The Tony Awards have announced a slew of additional presenters and performers who will take the Winter Garden stage during the 74th annual ceremony. The two-part event is set for this Sunday, September 26.

In addition to showcases from Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge!, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical—this year’s Best Musical contenders—the Broadway’s Back! concert (beginning at 9 PM ET, following the presentation of most awards) will feature performances by EGOT winner John Legend (with the cast of Ain’t Too Proud) and a Hairspray tribute with members of the original cast (including Marissa Jaret Winokur, Matthew Morrison, Kerry Butler, Chester Gregory, and Darlene Love; notably missing from the announcement is Tony winner Harvey Fierstein).

Additionally, two of this year’s Special Tony Award recipients—David Byrne’s American Utopia and Freestyle Love Supreme—will take the stage, the latter offering a special closing performance with Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Christopher Jackson, Wayne Brady, and more.

Also among those newly announced to take part are Jon Batiste, Stephanie J. Block, Tituss Burgess, Darren Criss, Robbie Fairchild, Beanie Feldstein, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jordan Fisher, Santino Fontana, Andrew Garfield, Jared Grimes, Josh Groban, Jennifer Holliday, Nikki M. James, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Ron Cephas Jones, Cyndi Lauper, Norm Lewis, John Lithgow, Lindsay Mendez, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jennifer Nettles, Lynn Nottage, Adam Pascal, Bernadette Peters, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Andrew Rannells, Anthony Rapp, Anika Noni Rose, Lea Salonga, Ali Stroker, Black Thought, Courtney B. Vance, Daniel J. Watts, and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The previously announced roster includes Annaleigh Ashford, Kristin Chenoweth, André De Shields, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christopher Jackson, Idina Menzel, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O’Hara, Ben Platt, Jeremy Pope, Chita Rivera, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and BD Wong. Leslie Odom Jr. will host the Broadway's Back! concert, with fellow Tony winner Audra McDonald (herself a nominee this year) emceeing the 7 PM awards presentation.