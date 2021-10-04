John Legend Joins Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations Producing Team

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   John Legend Joins Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations Producing Team
By Dan Meyer
Oct 04, 2021
Buy Tickets to Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations
 
The EGOT winner joins an emerging trend of A-listers backing Broadway shows.
Tony Awards_Production Photos_2021_HR
John Legend and the cast of Ain't Too Proud Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

EGOT winner John Legend and his Get Lifted Film Co. partners Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorious have joined the producing team of Ain’t Too Proud–The Life and Times of the Temptations. As previously announced, the Tony-nominated musical will return to the Imperial Theatre October 16.

Legend, who won a Tony Award in 2017 as a producer of the revival of August Wilson’s Jitney along with Jackson, performed with the cast of the show during the 74th annual Tony Awards last month. The news comes on the heels of a number of A-listers joining Main Stem productions as theatres begin to reopen.

READ: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas Join Chicken & Biscuits as Producers

“Performing with this incredible cast is a memory I’ll always cherish,” said the “Ordinary People” singer. “The Temptations’ music is core to my own musical upbringing and is an integral part of America’s cultural heartbeat. This is a musical I love and a story I want to help share. In this pivotal time, it’s so important that we support and maintain Broadway, an essential part of the soul of New York and the entire nation.”

Tony Awards_Red Carpet_2021_HR
Jelani Remy, Matt Manuel, John Legend, Jawan M. Jackson, Nik Walker, and James Harkness Marc J. Franklin

Leading the cast for the show's return will be Nik Walker as Otis Williams, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin, Matt Manuel as David Ruffin, and Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks. All five were starring in the production prior to the COVID-19 shutdown.

Ain’t Too Proud opened on Broadway March 21, 2019, and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book for Dominique Morisseau, and Best Director for Des McAnuff. Sergio Trujillo won Best Choreography.

The production features sets by Robert Bill, costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound design by Steve Canyon, projections by Peter Nigrini, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, fight direction by Steve Rankin, orchestrations by Harold Wheeler, music coordination by John Miller, music direction by Kenny Seymour, and vocal supervision by Liz Caplan with Edgar Godineaux as associate choreographer. The stage manager is Molly Meg Legal and casting is by Merri Sugarman of Tara Rubin Casting.

The first national touring production will launch this December and visit more than 50 cities.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Industry News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.