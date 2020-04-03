John Mulaney and Nick Kroll Take Oh, Hello From Broadway to Podcast

The comedians revive their characters Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland for the Oh, Hello: The P’dcast.

John Mulaney and Nick Kroll made a splash on Broadway in 2016, when they brought their alter egos George St. Geegland and Gil Faizon, respectively, to the Lyceum Theatre. Now the duo is back with the podcast Oh, Hello: The P’dcast, which dropped April 3.

Directed by Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!, Peter and the Starcatcher), the show began as a sketch on the Kroll Show before expanding for Off-Broadway and then making waves on the Main Stem. Oh, Hello on Broadway was captured and is still available on Netflix, but for those who can’t get enough of the Upper West Side curmudgeons, the weekly podcast will fill the need.

As the intro episode goes: “Oh, hello. It’s George and Gil, your favorite guys in the world and also New York, which is an awesome city, but not as good as it used to be, because of Mayor DiBlasio and the Knicks, who stink. We are in mandatory self-quarantine right now, but we think what the world needs is a podcast from us, George and Gil: the bad boys of broadcast. It’s time we finish and air this podcast. The very fact that we have content banked means we are miles ahead of the competition. Even a half-finished podcast that almost ruined our friendship is more than you dunces have out there in nobodyville. We’re gonna win the quarantine. And one last thing: you’re welcome.”

Just like tuna, you can never have too much Oh, Hello.