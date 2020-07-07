John Mulaney to Create More Sack Lunch Bunch Specials for Comedy Central

By Dan Meyer
Jul 07, 2020
 
The Broadway alum and Emmy-winning writer returns with the musical children's variety show.
Broadway alum and Emmy winner John Mulaney is heading to Comedy Central, where he'll headline and executive produce two new Sack Lunch Bunch specials. At least one of the episodes will be holiday-themed and reunite the cast of the first special. Exact release dates and guest stars will be announced later.

"I was an intern at Comedy Central when I was barely older than the kids in the Sack Lunch Bunch," said Mulaney. "I wasn't a very good intern, so I am psyched they hired me again."

Debuting on Netflix in 2019, John Mulaney and The Sack Lunch Bunch evokes children's variety show specials of yesteryear, such as The Mickey Mouse Club or The Electric Company. The premiere included a slew of Broadway favorites, including Tony winners André De Shields and Annaleigh Ashford, Jake Gyllenhall, and West Side Story revival star Shereen Pimentel.

Mulaney made his Broadway debut in 2016 with frequent collaborator Nick Kroll in their two-hander (with special guests) Oh, Hello. The comedy is now available to stream on Netflix.

