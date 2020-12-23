John Owen-Jones and Aisha Jawando Rock On in The Theatre Channel

Episode 3 takes on rock musicals like The Who’s Tommy, Rent, and Jagged Little Pill.

Tina star Aisha Jawando, Les Misérables alum John Owen-Jones, and more big West End names perform in the third episode of the web series The Theatre Channel. Check out a sneak peek behind-the-scenes video above and then head over to The Theatre Café to watch the full episode.

The third installment, “Rock Musicals,” includes Jawando taking on “Acid Queen” from The Who’s Tommy and Atkinson singing “Pity the Child” from Chess. Rounding out the episode is Shan Ako singing “I’ll Cover You (Reprise)” from Rent, Alex Gaumond performing “Le Monde est Stone” from Starmania, Rob Houchen singing “Gethsemane” from Jesus Christ Superstar, and Francesca Jackson leading “Forgiven” from Jagged Little Pill.

Joining the stars are the Café Four, comprised of Alyn Hawke, Emily Langham, Sadie-Jean Shirley, and Alex Woodward, singing “Aquarius” from Hair.

The series includes a mix of popular musical theatre songs set in a café, bar or restaurant, and individually re-imagined and filmed on location in London. Other episodes feature numbers from rock, fan-favorite, and winter holiday musicals.

Bill Deamer directs and choreographs with Michael England as musical supervisor. Rounding out the creative team are set and costume designer Gregor Donnelly, lighting designer Jack Weir, and sound designer Keegan Curran, with videography by Ben Hewis.

Social distancing procedures were in place while filming, in accordance with the latest guidelines.