John Owen Jones, Emma Hatton, More Set to Star in West End Musical Christmas

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   John Owen Jones, Emma Hatton, More Set to Star in West End Musical Christmas
By Dan Meyer
Oct 11, 2021
 
The show begins December 20 at the Lyric Theatre in London.
John Owen Jones and Emma Hatton
John Owen Jones and Emma Hatton

A star-studded extravaganza will take over the Lyric Theatre in London this holiday season with West End Musical Christmas. Performances are set to begin December 20.

Among those slated for the celebration are John Owen-Jones (Les Misérables), Emma Hatton (Wicked), Oliver Ormson (Frozen), Jodie Steele (Heathers), Obi Ugoala (Hamilton), and Idriss Kargbo (The Lion King).

The evening will be hosted by Shanay Holmes, who is currently originating the role of Cindy Breakspeare in Get Up Stand Up.

West End Musical Christmas is produced by Chris Steward and Shanay Holmes, who run the West End Musical… banner, which includes brunch, drive-in experiences, and concerts.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
International News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.