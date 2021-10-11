John Owen Jones, Emma Hatton, More Set to Star in West End Musical Christmas

The show begins December 20 at the Lyric Theatre in London.

A star-studded extravaganza will take over the Lyric Theatre in London this holiday season with West End Musical Christmas. Performances are set to begin December 20.

Among those slated for the celebration are John Owen-Jones (Les Misérables), Emma Hatton (Wicked), Oliver Ormson (Frozen), Jodie Steele (Heathers), Obi Ugoala (Hamilton), and Idriss Kargbo (The Lion King).

The evening will be hosted by Shanay Holmes, who is currently originating the role of Cindy Breakspeare in Get Up Stand Up.

West End Musical Christmas is produced by Chris Steward and Shanay Holmes, who run the West End Musical… banner, which includes brunch, drive-in experiences, and concerts.