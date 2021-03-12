John Owen-Jones Will Celebrate 50th Birthday With Live-Streamed Concert

The Les Misérables star will perform at London's Cadogan Hall.

John Owen-Jones: Celebrating His 50th Birthday will be streamed live via Vimeo from London's Cadogan Hall with a socially distanced audience June 19 at noon ET.

The actor, seen in the West End and Broadway productions of Les Misérables and the London production of The Phantom of the Opera, will be backed by a five-piece band for a concert of his favorite songs.

The actor said in a statement, “It's been well over a year since I last performed a solo show to a live audience, and I'm really excited about getting back on stage and performing at one of my favorite venues in London, the gorgeous Cadogan Hall. It's going to be a great night. What a way to celebrate the big five-oh!”

Lambert Jackson Productions produces the event. Click here for ticket information.

