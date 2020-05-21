Join Andrew Garfield, Chris Jackson and Broadway Vocal Coach Liz Caplan in Playbill’s Live Q&A

The voice teacher to Ben Platt, John Mulaney, Neil Patrick Harris, Adrienne Warren, and more will offer advice and demonstrate exercises with her 2 students May 21.

Renowned Broadway vocal coach Liz Caplan joins Playbill May 21 at 2PM ET for a live Q&A touching on vocal technique, key warm-ups, audition best practices, and more.

Caplan coaches stars like Ben Platt, Hugh Jackman, Caissie Levy, John Mulaney, and Adrienne Warren, and is the production vocal consultant on Dear Evan Hansen, Ain’t Too Proud, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and Frozen, as well as films like tick…tick…BOOM! and The Greatest Showman. Tune to Playbill’s Facebook.

Her students, Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield (Angels in American and star up the upcoming tick...tick...BOOM!) and original Hamilton star Christopher Jackson will join the special to answer audience questions and talk about how their lessons from Caplan have paid off.

Typically, Caplan also travels the country teaching master classes at universities and arts education institutions. With the coronavirus pandemic still raging, Caplan hopes to be able to reach students, especially graduating seniors to mark their milestone with a little something extra. Those who watch will consider making a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, in support of artists in need.

Caplan will be taking questions from the live audience, so be sure to tune in.

