Join Bernadette Peters and Michael Urie for Bernadette Peters: A Special Concert Watch Party

The concert, filmed in 2009 at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre, will be streamed on Playbill to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Bernadette Peters: A Special Concert, which was filmed in 2009 at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre, will stream July 10 at 8 PM ET to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The concert featuring the three-time Tony recipient will be available for viewing on Playbill as well as BroadwayCares.org/Bernadette.

In the video above Peters discusses the Watch Party for the upcoming stream, which will include a conversation between the Broadway favorite and Michael Urie celebrating her award-winning career.

Bernadette Peters: A Special Concert, which was originally titled Bernadette Peters: A Special Concert for Broadway Barks Because Broadway Cares, was directed by Richard Jay-Alexander with music direction by Marvin Laird and Cubby O’Brien on drums. Sound design was by Tom Sorce with lighting design by Lenny Cowles. Richard Hester served as production stage manager, and the production managers were Michael Flowers, Nathan Hurlin, and Patty Saccente. For the streaming event, Hester serves as director.

The concert also features appearances by the late Emmy winner Mary Tyler Moore, who co-founded the annual pet adoption event Broadway Barks with Peters, and several furry friends who were then looking to find their forever homes. Viewers can expect songs from Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park With George, Follies, Sweeney Todd, South Pacific, and more.

“I’m delighted to be able to share this incredible evening again, which has only been seen by those who were inside the Minskoff Theatre,” Peters said in an earlier statement. “I hope this evening will bring joy to those who now get to experience it while still making a real difference for people in need across the country, and in our industry through support of Broadway Cares.”

Tom Viola, executive director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, added, “Bernadette has been an invaluable friend and champion of Broadway Cares for more than two decades. She has been at our side as a member of our Board of Trustees. She’s led, with a personal and cheerful insistence, the appeals and front-of-house fundraising at the Broadway shows in which she’s starred. And she’s been a fearless advocate for those who need a helping hand in troubled times. We’re honored she’d allow us to revisit this magnificent concert online.”

Peters, who last graced the Broadway stage in the title role of the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!, won Tonys for her performances in Song and Dance and Annie Get Your Gun, and she was Tony-nominated for her roles in Gypsy, The Goodbye Girl, Sunday in the Park With George, Mack & Mabel, and On the Town. She is also the recipient of the 2012 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award.

While the concert stream is free to all, VIP and sponsorship opportunities are available that provide exclusive virtual experiences with Peters and recognition during the stream. Visit BroadwayCares.org/Bernadette.

Every dollar donated from the evening will help provide healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling, and more to people across the country, including those in the entertainment industry, whose needs are heightened by the COVID-19 crisis. The donations also support and champion organizations working toward social justice and anti-racism.

Thus far in response to the pandemic, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has given $5 million to The Actors Fund, ensuring thousands who work in theatre and the performing arts receive help getting essential medications, housing, food, and utilities. Broadway Cares awarded another $2 million to vital organizations across the country facing unprecedented challenges from the pandemic. And, on behalf of Broadway and the entire theatre community, in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, Broadway Cares provided $125,000 in now-annual grants to The Bail Project, the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and Color of Change.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

