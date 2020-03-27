Join Joel Grey and Fiddler Star Steven Skybell in Conversation as Part of Folksbiene LIVE!

By Olivia Clement
Mar 27, 2020
 
National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues its online programming in response to restrictions imposed by COVID-19.
Steven Skybell and Joel Grey Joseph Marzullo/WENN

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene will reunite Joel Grey, the director of its acclaimed production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, with the show's star, Steven Skybell, and other members of the cast for a virtual conversation April 2. The live event is part of NYTF's Folksbiene LIVE!, an online celebration of Yiddish culture and theatre throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Joining Skybell and Grey in conversation will be Folksbiene Artistic Director Zalmen Mlotek and other members of the cast. The live stream will kick off at 5 PM ET and, like all Folksbiene LIVE! programming, will be available to view on the organization's Facebook page.

Other newly announced programming includes Avi Hoffman in A Life in Yiddish Theatre (March 30 at 7 PM), Fiddler’s Adam B. Shapiro in Adam B. Shapiro – Live from Shapiro Hall, a concert from his living room (April 1 at 7 PM), and an afternoon with Joe Mace, featuring a collection of songs in Yiddish, English, and a few languages in between, with Daniel Rigamer and Zalmen Mlotek (April 3 at 4 PM).

