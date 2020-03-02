Join Michael Cerveris in Conversation at Classic Stage Company March 2

Cerveris will discuss the defining moments in his career, including his Tony-winning performances in Fun Home and Assassins.

Off-Broadway's Classic Stage Company continues it Classic Conversations Series with Tony winner Michael Cerveris March 2. Complementing the theatre's mainstage productions, the one-night-only events—launched last year—offer glimpses into the lives and careers of New York City's leading actors.

Cerveris joins CSC Artistic Director John Doyle to discuss the defining moments in his theatrical career, including his Tony-winning performances in Fun Home and Assassins.

The event kicks off at 8 PM.

The Classic Conversations Series will continue May 17 with Judy Kuhn, who is set to appear in CSC's Assassins this spring.

