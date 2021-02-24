Join Playbill Experiences and Broadway Up Close's Tim Dolan for a Virtual Broadway Bar Crawl February 24

Tour the theatre district's famous watering holes and eateries frequented by Broadway performers and theatregoers.

Join host Tim Dolan of Broadway Up Close and Playbill Experiences in the first-ever virtual Broadway Bar Crawl February 24 at 8 PM ET. From gentleman-only theatre restaurants of the 1880s, to the Lobster Palaces of the early 1900s, to our beloved locations of today, Dolan will virtually explore the quirky, fascinating histories of some of Broadway’s most famous eateries through rarely seen photographs and stories.

Combining his storytelling skills as an actor and his love for Broadway history, Dolan created Broadway Up Close Walking Tours in 2010. Over the past decade, the company has established six different tour experiences. In 2019, he opened a freestanding gift shop in the middle of Times Square that offers custom Broadway merchandise.

On the small screen, Dolan was featured on Season 2 of HBO's Boardwalk Empire. In theatre, he was the dance captain in the Off-Broadway revival of Once Upon A Mattress, starring Jackie Hoffman and John "Lypsinka" Epperson. He also performed in the long-running hit musical Altar Boyz.

