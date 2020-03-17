Join Playbill March 20 for a Movie Night With Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella Starring Lesley Ann Warren

Join Playbill March 20 for a Movie Night With Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella Starring Lesley Ann Warren
By Playbill Staff
Mar 17, 2020
 
Stream the movie on YouTube beginning at 8 PM Eastern and follow along for trivia, giveaways, and more.
Barbara Ruick, Lesley Ann Warren, Pat Carroll, and Jo Van Fleet in Cinderella Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company

Time for a movie night! This Friday, March 20, we’ll be watching the 1965 Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella starring Lesley Ann Warren and we want you to watch with us!

Available for free on YouTube, start the movie at 8pm ET and follow along with us on the official Playbill Twitter account, as well as the Rodgers & Hammerstein Twitter and Instagram for trivia, fun facts, and giveaways. Use #RNHMovieNight if you’ll be watching with us! Bring the family together for a lovely night and start your own movie night tradition.

Watch here: http://bit.ly/RNHMovieNightCinderella

The 1965 adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella starred Warren as the title character, with Stuart Damon as her prince, Oscar and Tony winner Jo Van Fleet as the Stepmother, Pat Carroll and Barbara Ruick as the stepsisters, Oscar winner Celeste Holm as the Fairy Godmother, and Oscar winner Ginger Rogers and Walter Pidgeon as the Queen and King. It originally aired February 22, 1965.

Lesley Ann Warren in Cinderella Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
Barbara Ruick, Lesley Ann Warren, Pat Carroll, and Jo Van Fleet in Cinderella Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
Lesley Ann Warren and cast of Cinderella Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
