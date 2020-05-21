Join Playbill May 30 for a Movie Night With Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn

Stream the show for free on BroadwayHD, and follow along for trivia, giveaways, and more.

There'll be plenty to be thankful for when Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn streams for free May 30 at 8 PM ET during a watch party co-hosted by Playbill, Concord Theatricals, Roundabout Theatre, and BroadwayHD.

Theatre lovers can follow along with Playbill Twitter and Instagram, and Irving Berlin Twitter and Instagram, for trivia, fun facts, and giveaways throughout the event. Use the hashtag #HolidayInnMusical on social media to join the the fun.

Click here to access the stream. Holiday Inn will be available for 48 hours following the live viewing party. Viewers are encouraged to support industry professionals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by making a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund, by visiting this link.

Holiday Inn stars Tony Award nominees Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder) and Megan Lawrence (The Pajama Game), Corbin Bleu (Kiss Me, Kate), Lora Lee Gayer (Doctor Zhivago), Danny Rutigliano (Beetlejuice), and Megan Sikora (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying).

The musical opened October 6, 2016, at Studio 54. Featuring music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, a new book by Gordon Greenberg and Chad Hodge, and inspired by the 1942 Academy Award-winning film of the same title, Holiday Inn tells the story of Jim, who leaves the bright lights of show business behind to settle down on his farmhouse in Connecticut—but life just isn’t the same without a bit of song and dance. Jim’s luck takes a spectacular turn when he meets Linda, a spirited schoolteacher with talent to spare. Together they turn the farmhouse into a fabulous inn with sensational performances to celebrate each holiday, from Thanksgiving to the Fourth of July. But when Jim’s best friend, Ted, tries to lure Linda away to be his new dance partner in Hollywood, will Jim be able to salvage his latest chance at love?

Prior to the live viewing party, viewers are encouraged to get into the holiday spirit by watching clips from the Roundabout Theatre Company production and listening to the original Broadway cast recording of Holiday Inn on Spotify.

Stock and amateur rights for Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn are represented by Concord Theatricals. Theaters interested in licensing the show for future performances should visit Concord Theatricals here.

Major support for Roundabout Theatre Company production of Holiday Inn was provided by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation. Holiday Inn benefitted from Roundabout’s Musical Production Fund with lead gifts from The Howard Gilman Foundation, the Horace W. Goldsmith Foundation, Michael Kors and Lance Le Pere, Diane and Tom Tuft, and Cynthia C. Wainwright and Stephen Berger.

