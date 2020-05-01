Join Playbill May 8 for a Movie Night With Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I Starring Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe

By Mark Peikert
May 01, 2020
 
Stream the movie beginning at 8 PM Eastern and follow Playbill's Twitter for trivia, giveaways, and more.
TKAI_LONDON_2018_S_0829_EDIT_v001.jpg
Kelli O'Hara and Ken Wantanabe in The King and I Matthew Murphy

Time for a movie night! On Friday, May 8, we’ll be watching the Lincoln Center Theater production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I, starring Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara (Anna Leonowens), Ken Watanabe (The King), Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles (Lady Thiang), Dean John-Wilson (Lun Tha), and Na-Young Jeon (Tuptim).

Viewers can watch at the appointed time by clicking here. While the film—captured in 2018 at The London Palladium Theatre—is free for everyone to enjoy, those participating in the live viewing party are encouraged to support industry professionals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by making a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund, by visiting ActorsFund.org/TheKingAndI.

READ: How Kelli O’Hara Radically Changed Her Pre-Show Ritual for London’s The King and I

Be sure to follow along with us on the official Playbill Twitter account, as well as the Rodgers & Hammerstein Twitter and Instagram for trivia, fun facts, and giveaways. Use #RNHMovieNight if you’ll be watching with us! Bring the family together for a lovely night and start your own movie night tradition.

First Look at Kelli O’Hara and Ken Watanabe in London The King and I

First Look at Kelli O’Hara and Ken Watanabe in London The King and I

Performances began in the West End June 21.

15 PHOTOS
The_King_&_I_London_Production_Photo_2018_The King and I - Credit Matthew Murphy_HR.jpg
Kelli O'Hara and cast Matthew Murphy
The_King_&_I_London_Production_Photo_2018_THE KING AND I - 6 PHOTOGRAPHER CREDIT MATTHEW MURPHY_HR.jpg
Cast Matthew Murphy
The_King_&_I_London_Production_Photo_2018_THE KING AND I - KELLI O'HARA - PHOTO CREDIT MATTHEW MURPHY_HR.jpg
Kelli O'Hara Matthew Murphy
The_King_&_I_London_Production_Photo_2018_THE KING AND I - 2 CREDIT - MATTHEW MURPHY_HR.jpg
Cast Matthew Murphy
The_King_&_I_London_Production_Photo_2018_THE KING AND I - 4 -CREDIT - MATTHEW MURPHY_HR.jpg
Cast Matthew Murphy
The_King_&_I_London_Production_Photo_2018_THE KING AND I - Kelli O'Hara 2 - CREDIT - MATTHEW MURPHY (1)_HR.jpg
Kelli O'Hara and cast Matthew Murphy
The_King_&_I_London_Production_Photo_2018_THE KING AND I - Kelli O'Hara 3 - CREDIT - MATTHEW MURPHY_HR.jpg
Kelli O'Hara Matthew Murphy
The_King_&_I_London_Production_Photo_2018_THE KING AND I - Ken Watanabe - CREDIT - MATTHEW MURPHY (1)_HR.jpg
Ken Watanabe Matthew Murphy
The_King_&_I_London_Production_Photo_2018_THE KING AND I - Kelli O'Hara - CREDIT - MATTHEW MURPHY (1)_HR.jpg
Kelli O'Hara Matthew Murphy
The_King_&_I_London_Production_Photo_2018_THE KING AND I - Ken Watanabe - CREDIT - MATTHEW MURPHY 2 (1)_HR.jpg
Ken Watanabe Matthew Murphy
