Join the April 11 Playbill Live Watch Party for Bandstand Musical Film, Starring Laura Osnes and Corey Cott

The event also features new interviews with Osnes, Cott, Beth Leavel, director-choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, and co-creators Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor.

Playbill presents a live watch party on Twitter April 11 at 8 PM ET for the 2017 Broadway musical Bandstand, which is now available to stream on Playbill.

Original cast members will join viewers for the live watch party of Bandstand, winner of the Best Choreography Tony Award for director-choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler.

The first Playbill Playback, a new series in which old and recent favorite musicals can be streamed on Playbill.com, Bandstand is priced at $6.99 (with a portion of the proceeds going to The Actors Fund) and available through April 17. (Viewers are able to watch the show for three days once the payment is processed.)

The stream features an interview, conducted by Playbill's Ruthie Fierberg, with co-stars Tony nominee Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and Tony winner Beth Leavel, as well as director-choreographer Blankenbuehler and co-creators Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor.

Flip through the show's original Playbill below.

The show stars Cott (Newsies, Gigi) as World War II vet and musical prodigy Donny Novitski, who is trying to return to life after losing his best friend in combat. When he hears of a radio contest to support the troops and meets a star vocalist in his friend’s widow Julia, played by Osnes, he puts together the Donny Nova Band to go all the way to the top.

The production was the first theatrical production in history to be certified authentic by Got Your 6, an organization that advocates for authentic portrayal of the military across entertainment.

READ: Learn the Choreography to This High-Octane Number in Bandstand From Andy Blankenbuehler

Written by Oberacker and Taylor, the 1945-set musical also starred Joey Pero, Joe Carroll, Brandon J. Ellis, James Nathan Hopkins, and Geoff Packard as the remaining musicians in the Donny Nova Band. Tony winner Leavel played Julia’s mother June.

The original company also featured Mary Callanan, Max Clayton, Andrea Dotto, Ryan Kasprzak, Erica Mansfield, Morgan Marcell, Drew McVety, Kevyn Morros, Jessica Lea Patty, Keven Quillon, Jonathan Shew, Ryan VanDenBoom, and Jaime Verazin as well as swings Patrick Connaghan, Matt Cusack, Marc A. Heitzman, Andrew Leggieri, Becca Petersen, Mindy Wallace, and Kevin Worley.

Bandstand featured scenic design by Tony nominee David Korins, costume design by Tony winner Paloma Young, lighting design by Tony winner Jeff Croiter, sound design by Tony nominee Nevin Steinberg, hair, wig, and makeup design by J. Jaren Janas and Dave Bova, and musical supervision by Greg Anthony Rassen.

Fathom Events presented the original screening of Bandstand: The Broadway Musical On Screen in June 2018. Subsequent screenings were held in November of that year.

