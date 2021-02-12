Join the Cast or Be an Armchair Detective in Bullets on Broadway February 12

toggle menu
toggle search form
Theatre Alternatives   Join the Cast or Be an Armchair Detective in Bullets on Broadway February 12
By Dan Meyer
Feb 12, 2021
 
It’s lights, camera, murder (!) in this digital theatrical experience.
BMM Logo.jpg

Are you tired of watching people on screen butcher a role you were born to play? What about all those virtual sleuths who never find the culprit? Try out a digital theatrical experience unlike any other in Broadway Murder Mystery’s Bullets on Broadway, where audiences can choose to be a part of the cast or enjoy the show as an armchair detective.

The next performance of the virtual production, part of Playbill’s Social Selects programming, takes place at 8 PM ET February 12. Click here for tickets.

It’s opening night of Murder in the First on Broadway, and nerves are high. The cast and crew are all abuzz backstage with the excitement of the lights, the sounds—and the dead body of a bigshot Broadway producer. There lies Jack Bialystock, murdered before the curtain could rise.

Was the killer a cast member like Anita Part (who’s making her Broadway debut tonight), or seasoned performer Sienna Stealer? Perhaps it was it the sleazy casting director Colin Back, or a member of the audience like Megan Phan, who somehow ended up backstage.

There’s only one way to find out: play the game! Join your host Brandon Hicks, with a special virtual appearance from Broadway alum Betsy Struxness (Hamilton, Matilda) on a virtual night of murder mystery fun.

Here are your options:

1) Play the Part: show off your acting chops on the Playbill Virtual Stage for everyone in attendance to see. There are (up to) 20 characters available in Bullets on Broadway. Our host will be acting as the casting director for the event, and you’ll be assigned a role to play prior to the event. All roles will be assigned within 48 hours of your ticket purchase and your “scripts” will be sent in advance (no need to prepare!). Prior to showtime, meet the other performers in the virtual green room, receive your virtual backdrops, learn how the game is played, get pointers from the director, then it’s lights, camera, murder!

2) Solve the Crime: participate offstage behind the scene of the crime, while our characters perform the murder mystery. You’ll be tasked with figuring out who the killer is and chat with other detectives throughout the event. At the end, you get to share who you believe the killer is.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Playbill Social Selects

Do you miss hanging out with theatre-loving friends? We do too.

Playbill Social Selects offer a new way for Broadway and theatre fans alike to spend time with one another while enjoying fun, interactive activities themed around theatre!

Take a tour through the history of Broadway theatres, enjoy an interactive game night, learn how to cook a meal featured in a Shakespearean play, or discover which wines pair with your favorite Broadway shows. All Selects are 60 minutes with no intermission.
Upcoming Events
At This Theatre
At This Theatre
Take a virtual tour through the historical theatres of Times Square and beyond hosted by the owner of Broadway Up Close, Tim Dolan.

Watch the At This Theatre trailer
Price: $12.99
Broadway Bar Crawl
February 24
The Business of Broadway
The Business of Broadway
Join in an exciting and informative discussion on "how the business of the business operates". The aim of the Business of Broadway’s work is to demystify the process of creating and producing a Broadway show, while offering valuable insight into the world of commercial theatre producing at large.
Price: $19.99
Producing 101
February 25 at 7 PM ET
The ShowBiz Quiz
The ShowBiz Quiz
Introducing The ShowBiz Quiz, where Broadway and Theatre Trivia combine into the most feverous fun online! Play six quiz-tacular rounds of trivia – with prizes and surprises around each corner. Remember: “the faster you answer correctly, the more points you earn!

Watch the ShowBiz Quiz trailer
Price: $9.99
February 19 at 8 PM ET
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.