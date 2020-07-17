Join Playbill's Watch Party for Julie Andrews in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella

The 1957 broadcast will be available to stream worldwide for free beginning at 8 PM ET.

The Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization and Playbill are back with another watch party, this time featuring the original 1957 live television broadcast of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, starring Julie Andrews.

The black-and-white kinescope film of the broadcast will be made available to stream for free on Playbill.com and Rodgers and Hammerstein's YouTube channel from 8 PM ET July 24. The production will remain available to stream for free for 48 hours.

The broadcast captures Andrews when she was 21 years old and on a brief vacation from starring in My Fair Lady on Broadway. She's joined by a cast full of Broadway legends, including Howard Lindsay as the King, Dorothy Stickney as the Queen, Edie Adams as the Fairy Godmother, and Kaye Ballard and Alice Ghostley as the evil stepsisters.

The musical was written by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II solely for television at the height of their success and popularity, just two years after the Oklahoma! film (the first movie adaptation of the duo's musicals) was released. Their hit-filled score for the classic fairy tale includes such songs as "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible," "Ten Minutes Ago," and "Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful." The live broadcast was watched by more than 100 million people, and the musical became a near-instant classic.

In the years since, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella has been re-made for television twice, in 1965 starring Lesley Ann Warren and in 1997 starring Brandy Norwood. The work was also adapted for the stage as early as 1958, and most notably in a revised version with a new book by Douglas Carter Beane on Broadway in 2013. Performance rights for Cinderella are available from Concord Theatricals.

