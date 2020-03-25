Join the March 27 Watch Party for Hugh Jackman in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

The recording of the 1998 National Theatre of London production will be made available for free on BroadwayHD, starting at 8 PM Eastern.
Just a week after America tuned in to watch 1965's Cinderela, starring Lesley Ann Warren, the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization is holding another viewing party, this time for the 1998 London production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, starring Hugh Jackman.
The filmed production will be made available for free on Broadway HD, beginning at 8 PM, March 27, by clicking here. The production will remain available for free through the weekend.
Look Back at Hugh Jackman, Josefina Gabrielle, and More in Oklahoma!
Directed by Trevor Nunn, choreographed by Susan Stroman, and starring Jackman, the 1998 revival was produced by the Royal National Theater and transferred to Broadway in 2002, with Josefina Gabrielle as Laurey and Shuler Hensley as Jud reprising their roles from London, and with Patrick Wilson and Andrea Martin joining as Curly and Aunt Eller.
