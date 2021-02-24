Join the 'Rad' Cast, or Be an Armchair Detective, in '80s Mall Murder Madness March 4

It’s lights, camera, and a “gnarly” mall murder (!) in this '80s-themed digital theatrical experience.

Are you a fan of '80s-inspired fun? Try out Broadway Murder Mystery’s latest digital theatrical experience—'80s Mall Murder Madness—where audiences can choose to be a part of the “tubular” cast or enjoy the show as an “chillin’” armchair detective.

Playbill announces the virtual production, part of Playbill Experiences (formerly Social Selects) Programming, the first installment of which will take place at 8 PM ET March 4. Click here for tickets.

It’s 1985, and real estate developer and “entrepreneur” Whit Wiley has just cut the ribbon opening the newest marvel in his shopping mall empire: the Wiley Waterside Galleria Mall in Malibu. Here, you can buy a wide range of Wiley-family branded products: ties, steaks, even handbags designed by his precocious daughter Willow Wiley.

Whit was set to top the Forbes list of most rich and powerful men of 1985—until he washed up in the mall fountain, strangled by his skinny tie. Who could be responsible for the murder of this influential businessman? Was it his first wife Wilhelmina Wiley, seeking revenge for Whit Wiley's many extramarital affairs? Was it local super shopper Connie Sumer, angry over the Galleria’s inflated scrunchie prices? Or was it fashion designer Cal Von Cline, who objected to Wiley's appallingly gaudy bad taste?

There’s only one way to find out: Join host Brandon Hicks, with a special virtual appearance from Broadway alum Marty Thomas (Xanadu, Wicked) for a virtual night of murder mystery fun.

Here are your options:

1) Play the Part: Show off your acting chops on the Playbill Virtual Stage for everyone in attendance to see. There are (up to) 15 characters available in '80s Mall Murder Madness. Our host will act as the casting director for the event, and you’ll be assigned a role to play prior to the event. All roles will be assigned within 48 hours of your ticket purchase, and your “scripts” will be sent in advance (no need to prepare). Prior to showtime, meet the other performers in the virtual green room, receive your virtual backdrops, learn how the game is played, get pointers from the director. Then it’s lights, camera, murder!

2) Solve the Crime: Participate offstage, behind-the-scene of the crime, while our characters perform the murder mystery. You’ll be tasked with figuring out who's to blame and chat with other detectives throughout the event. At the end, you get to share who you believe the killer is.