Join Tim Dolan on a Virtual Tour of Broadway August 19 With Playbill Social Selects

At This Theatre shares the stories of historical theatres in Times Square and beyond.

Head back to the Theatre District (virtually) August 19 by joining Broadway Up Close's Tim Dolan for a tour of Times Square and Broadway's historic theatres. At This Theatre is part of Playbill Social Selects, a service providing brand new digital offerings that aim bring theatre-related experiences to homes worldwide.

Click here for tickets. The event, starting at 8 PM ET, costs $9.99 and comes with a downloadable map to follow Dolan's virtual footsteps as he brings participants to some iconic performance spaces in New York City in a route based on the company's Ghostlight Tour.

READ: The Broadway Walking Tour Made for Theatre Fans, History Buffs, and Broadway Newbies

Combining his storytelling skills as an actor and his love for Broadway history, Tim created Broadway Up Close Walking Tours in 2010. Over the past decade, the company has established six different tour experiences. In 2019, he opened a freestanding gift shop in the middle of Times Square that offers custom Broadway merchandise.

On the small screen, Dolan was featured on Season 2 of HBO's Boardwalk Empire. In theatre, Tim was the Dance Captain in the Off-Broadway revival of Once Upon A Mattress, starring Jackie Hoffman and John "Lypsinka" Epperson. He also performed as Abraham in the long-running hit musical Altar Boyz.

Dolan will be back for another virtual tour August 19. For a full list of Playbill Social Select events, click here.

