Join Tim Dolan on a Virtual Tour of Broadway August 5 With Playbill Social Selects

At This Theatre shares the stories of historical theatres in Times Square and beyond.

Head back to the Theatre District (virtually) August 5 by joining Broadway Up Close's Tim Dolan for a tour of Times Square and Broadway's historic theatres. At This Theatre is part of Playbill Social Selects, a service providing brand new digital offerings that aim bring theatre-related experiences to homes worldwide.

Click here for tickets. The event costs $9.99 and comes with free map to download so you can follow in Dolan's virtual footsteps as he brings you to some of the coolest performance spaces in New York City, based on the Broadway's Beginnings Tour.

Combining his storytelling skills as an actor, and his love for Broadway history, Tim created Broadway Up Close Walking Tours in 2010. Over the past decade, the company has established six different tour experiences including an interior tour of the Main Stem’s oldest theater, the Hudson. In 2019 he opened a freestanding gift shop in the middle of Times Square that offers custom Broadway merchandise.

Dolan moved to the Big Apple shortly after graduating high school to pursue a career in the arts. On the small screen, Tim was featured on Season 2 of HBO's Boardwalk Empire. In theatre, Tim was the Dance Captain in the Off-Broadway revival of Once Upon A Mattress, starring Jackie Hoffman and John "Lypsinka" Epperson. He also performed as Abraham in the long-running hit musical Altar Boyz.

Can't make this one? Dolan will be back for another virtual tour August 12. For a full list of Playbill Social Select events, click here.

