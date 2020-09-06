Join Tim Dolan on a Virtual Tour of Broadway With Playbill Social Selects September 16

Explore the theatres on 47th Street and Beyond.

Head back to the Theatre District (virtually) September 16 by joining Broadway Up Close's Tim Dolan for a tour of Broadway's historic theatres on 47th Street and beyond. At This Theatre is part of Playbill Social Selects, which brings theatre-related experiences to homes worldwide.

Click here for tickets. The event, starting at 8 PM ET, costs $12.99 and comes with a downloadable map to follow Dolan's virtual footsteps as he brings participants to some iconic performance spaces in New York City, including the August Wilson Theatre, the Gershwin Theatre and Studio 54. The September 16 route is based on the company's "Hippies, Disco, and Dogs, Oh My!" tour.

READ: The Broadway Walking Tour Made for Theatre Fans, History Buffs, and Broadway Newbies

Combining his storytelling skills as an actor and his love for Broadway history, Tim created Broadway Up Close Walking Tours in 2010. Over the past decade, the company has established six different tour experiences. In 2019, he opened a freestanding gift shop in the middle of Times Square that offers custom Broadway merchandise.

On the small screen, Dolan was featured on Season 2 of HBO's Boardwalk Empire. In theatre, Tim was the Dance Captain in the Off-Broadway revival of Once Upon A Mattress, starring Jackie Hoffman and John "Lypsinka" Epperson. He also performed as Abraham in the long-running hit musical Altar Boyz.

For a full list of Playbill Social Select events, click here.

