Jojo Siwa Dances to a Creepy "Anything Goes" on Dancing With the Stars

Pennywise joins Reno Sweeney on the ocean liner in this terrifying performance.

It was Horror Night last night on Dancing With the Stars—and that meant elaborate costumes, a lot of fake blood, and some interesting musical remixes. One of the most intriguing was the fun house version of "Anything Goes" to which Jojo Siwa and her partner Jenna Johnson performed their jazz routine. In a routine inspired by the movie It, Siwa donned a full Pennywise ensemble next to Johnson, holding a big red balloon in her yellow raincoat. The Cole Porter-Stephen King mashup was an intersection of creative talents none of us saw coming, but it made for another winning night for Siwa—although a stamp of approval from London's Reno Sweeney, Sutton Foster, would be even better. Take a look at the performance above.

