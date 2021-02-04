JoJo Siwa Will Star in Nickelodeon's Live-Action Musical The J Team

Siwa will also pen songs for the project, directed by Michael Lembeck.

Viral star JoJo Siwa will head the cast of The J Team, a new live-action musical that she will also executive produce for Nickelodeon and Awesomeness, according to Deadline. Filming begins this month in Vancouver.

Emmy winner Michael Lembeck will direct a script penned by Edie Faye (Fuller House) with songs by Siwa. The Kids’ Choice Award winner will be joined in the musical by Tisha Campbell-Martin (Martin), Laura Soltis (Hiccups), Julia Marley (Dead to Me), Kerrynton Jones (Little Fires Everywhere), and Kiara T. Romero (The Prom).

The film follows JoJo, who is removed from her dance troupe when her retiring dance coach is replaced by a sparkle-hating teacher. The events force the young performer to rediscover what dance means to her.

Ron French produces with Don Dunn executive producing. A soundtrack will be released.

“JoJo is a big part of our family and the perfect superstar partner to kick off our Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films slate,” said Nickelodeon Live-Action Film Studio head Syrinthia Studer. “As we continue to grow our live-action film studio business, we can’t wait to bring JoJo fans old and new a special story that’s inspirational, aspirational and full of heart. There will be something for everyone in this film.”