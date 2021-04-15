Jon Tai and Alex Gruhin's Play With Magic Missed Connections Gets a Virtual New York 'Transfer'

After a Chicago run, the interactive, virtual experience is now part of the Plays in Place Series from Off-Broadway's 59e59 Theaters.

Missed Connections, a live, interactive play with magic co-written by Jon Tai and Alex Gruhin, will have a virtual transfer of sorts from Chicago to New York. After an acclaimed virtual run via Chicago's A Red Orchid Theatre, the production will now play as part of 59e59 Theaters’ Plays in Place Series, streaming for 20 live performances May 1–20.

Inspired by the work of writer Haruki Murakami, philosopher Marshall McLuhan, and magician Derek DelGaudio (In & Of Itself), Missed Connections is a magician’s cosmic love story—one that explores the fleeting bonds that can emerge between total strangers. Magician and storyteller Tai leads the audience (limited to 20 households per performance) on a search for the invisible thread that connects them all.

“Missed Connections is not a passive viewing experience, a live stream, or a virtual magic show,” says A Red Orchid Artistic Director Kirsten Fitzgerald. “It is a totally unique theatrical event, designed for a new performing arts media landscape, enabled by and co-created with its audience on a performance-by-performance basis."

In addition to 59e59 and A Red Orchid Theatre, the Gruhin-helmed show is produced by Kansas City’s Oddly Correct Coffee and Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders. Each ticket comes with a complimentary bag of Missed Connections-themed Oddly Correct Coffee, shipped to audience members’ homes, along with a surprise from Wesley Stace, subject to availability.

For more information, visit 59e59.org.