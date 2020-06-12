Jonah Platt and Payson Lewis to Star in Disney Brothers Bio-Musical Walt and Roy

Jonah Platt and Payson Lewis to Star in Disney Brothers Bio-Musical Walt and Roy
By Dan Meyer
Jun 12, 2020
 
The production will premiere virtually as part of the Allen and Gray Musical Theater Festival
Former Bare castmates Jonah Platt and Payson Lewis will reunite virtually as Roy and Walt Disney, respectively, in Richard Allen and Taran Gray's Walt and Roy: A Magical New Musical July 9 at 8 PM ET. The show follows the famous brothers from their start in Los Angeles in 1923 up to the premiere of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 1937.

Platt (Wicked) and Lewis (NBC’s The Sing Off) previously starred together in the 2014 Los Angeles production of the pop opera Bare. They'll be joined by Conner Peirson (The Book of Mormon national tour) as Ub Iwerks, the original character designer of Mickey Mouse.

The show is directed by Allen with music direction by Charlie Reuter. Rounding out the cast are Chelsea Lapp, Alex Arthur, Kürt Norby, Thomas Reasoner, Jon Sangster, Victoria Beall, Lafras Le Roux, Scott Redmond, Hailee Lipscomb, Nathan Nonhof, Justin Kent, Cavin Mohrhardt, and Bryan Porter.

The presentation is part of the Allen and Gray Musical Theater Festival, running July 7–10 with four works performed live to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Broadway for Racial Justice. In addition to Walt and Roy, the festival will present Legendary, about the silencing culture women face in the music industry (July 7); Bayard, about Bayard Rustin’s organization of the 1963 March on Washington (July 8); and Freedom Riders, about the 1961 freedom rides (July 10).

INTERVIEW: How the Real-Life Freedom Riders Inspired a New Musical

For tickets and more information about the performances, visit AllenAndGray.com.

More From the L.A. Return of Pop Opera Bare, With Lindsay Pearce, Payson Lewis and Jonah Platt

More From the L.A. Return of Pop Opera Bare, With Lindsay Pearce, Payson Lewis and Jonah Platt

Stage and screen actors Payson Lewis (NBC's "The Sing Off", "Victorious"), Jonah Platt ("The Office") and Lindsay Pearce ("Glee,") star in the Los Angeles return of the Intrabartolo-Hartmere pop opera bare , opening September 6. The run concludes Sept. 22. Read the Playbill.com story.

