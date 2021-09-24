Jonathan Bailey and Taron Egerton to Star in Cock in London’s West End

Marianne Elliott will direct the Mike Bartlett play.

Company Olivier winner Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton) and Golden Globe winner Taron Egerton (Rocketman) will headline a West End production of the Mike Bartlett play Cock. Marianne Elliott (whose aforementioned production of Company is New York-bound) will direct.

Performances will begin March 5, 2022, at the Ambassadors Theatre, with opening night set for March 15; the limited run is scheduled through June 4.

The play follows John (Bailey), who, despite identifying as gay and being in a long-term relationship with his boyfriend (Egerton), finds himself questioning his sexuality and self-imposed labels upon meeting who could be the woman of his dreams.

Rounding out the cast for the West End bow are Jade Anouka (His Dark Materials) as W and Phil Daniels (Quadrophenia) as F.

Cock premiered at London’s Royal Court Theatre in 2009; the production, starring Ben Whishaw and Andrew Scott, earned an Olivier Award the following year for Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre. An Off-Broadway production ran at The Duke on 42nd Street in 2012.

This new production will feature sets and costumes by Merle Hensel, lighting by Paule Constable, sound design by Ian Dickinson, and original music by Femi Temowo. Casting is by Charlotte Sutton.