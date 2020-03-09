Jonathan Church’s Singin’ in the Rain to Tour Following London Return

The musical will travel the U.K. and Ireland in 2021.

Following a limited five-week engagement at Sadler’s Wells in London this summer, the Jonathan Church-directed stage adaptation of Singin’ in the Rain will embark on a U.K. and Ireland tour. The traveling production will kick off at the Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury January 21.

Featuring choreography by Andrew Wright and familiar songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed, the musical began at Chichester Festival Theatre in 2011 before heading to the Palace Theatre in London the following year, going on to earn four Olivier nominations.

The staging features sets and costumes by Simon Higlett and lighting design from Tim Mitchell—as well as five metric tons of water per performance.

Singin’ in the Rain will first play Japan between the London and Canterbury runs. Additional tour stops include Newcastle, Nottingham, Leeds, Edinburgh, Southend, Birmingham, Wales, Sheffield, Aberdeen, Southampton, and Bradford, with additional stops to be announced later.

Another theatrical take on Betty Comden and Adolph Green’s 1952 Hollywood classic, from Robert Carsen, well head to the U.S. around the same time, concluding Lyric Opera of Chicago’s 2020–2021 season.