Jonathan Groff Discusses Spring Awakening Reunion, Getting in Shape for The Matrix Resurrections, More

Plus, the “funcle” revealed what Broadway musical he recently took his niece to.

They say you never forget your first time. That’s exactly what “funcle” Jonathan Groff hoped to impart upon his niece when he took her to see Wicked on Broadway recently—her first time seeing a show on the Main Stem. Check out the whole story above in an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

“It was so cute. She totally loved it, totally got it,” said the star. “Elphaba and the monkeys were her favorite characters and she was just in awe the entire time.”

He’s also doing a lot of his own fighting as the main villain in The Matrix Resurrections, coming to cinemas and HBO Max December 22. “It was so much fun acting opposite Keanu and getting the chance to play a villain and also have a physical transformation with this fight training, it was unlike anything I’ve done before.” While there won’t be any shirtless scenes , fans can rest assured that Groff was safe from harm thanks to his new physique.

