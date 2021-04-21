Jordan Fisher and Dove Cameron Will Star in Movie Adaptation of Field Notes on Love

Broadway alum Lauren Graham and author Jennifer E. Smith will co-write the film.

Stage favorites Jordan Fisher and Dove Cameron will star in a movie adaptation of Jennifer E. Smith’s Field Notes on Love. Broadway alum and Gilmore Girls favorite Lauren Graham will co-write the film with Smith.

Field Notes on Love follows Hugo and Mae, two strangers thrown together on a cross-country train trip after one suffers a break-up and the other a rejection from film school. Ready to tackle a new adventure, the teens learn about love and building a future for themselves.

Deadline reports the film will be produced by Warner Bros. as part of its theatre–streaming service hybrid release plan with HBO Max . Appian Way President of Production Jennifer Davisson and Phillip Watson are producing with Fisher on board as executive producer.

Fisher (Rent: Live) was playing the title role on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen prior to the theatre shutdown. In the past year, he married Ellie Woods and joined CW’s The Flash. More recently, he raised over $100,000 for Broadway Cares in the Red Bucket Match-Up.

Cameron was last seen on stage in The Light in the Piazza at LA Opera and in London’s West End. This month, she starred in the third installment of Adam Guettel’s song cycle Myth and Hymns.

