Jordan Fisher and Dove Cameron Will Star in Movie Adaptation of Field Notes on Love

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Jordan Fisher and Dove Cameron Will Star in Movie Adaptation of Field Notes on Love
By Dan Meyer
Apr 21, 2021
 
Broadway alum Lauren Graham and author Jennifer E. Smith will co-write the film.
Jordan Fisher and Dove Cameron
Jordan Fisher and Dove Cameron

Stage favorites Jordan Fisher and Dove Cameron will star in a movie adaptation of Jennifer E. Smith’s Field Notes on Love. Broadway alum and Gilmore Girls favorite Lauren Graham will co-write the film with Smith.

Field Notes on Love follows Hugo and Mae, two strangers thrown together on a cross-country train trip after one suffers a break-up and the other a rejection from film school. Ready to tackle a new adventure, the teens learn about love and building a future for themselves.

Deadline reports the film will be produced by Warner Bros. as part of its theatre–streaming service hybrid release plan with HBO Max. Appian Way President of Production Jennifer Davisson and Phillip Watson are producing with Fisher on board as executive producer.

Fisher (Rent: Live) was playing the title role on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen prior to the theatre shutdown. In the past year, he married Ellie Woods and joined CW’s The Flash. More recently, he raised over $100,000 for Broadway Cares in the Red Bucket Match-Up.

Cameron was last seen on stage in The Light in the Piazza at LA Opera and in London’s West End. This month, she starred in the third installment of Adam Guettel’s song cycle Myth and Hymns.

Production Photos: Jordan Fisher in Dear Evan Hansen

Production Photos: Jordan Fisher in Dear Evan Hansen

6 PHOTOS
Dear Evan Hansen_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Jordan Fisher and Cast Matthew Murphy
Dear Evan Hansen_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Jordan Fisher Matthew Murphy
Dear Evan Hansen_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Jordan Fisher and Jessica Phillips Matthew Murphy
Dear Evan Hansen_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Jordan Fisher and Cast Matthew Murphy
Dear Evan Hansen_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
David Jeffery and Jordan Fisher in Dear Evan Hansen Matthew Murphy
Dear Evan Hansen_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Jordan Fisher, Ivan Hernandez, Christiane Noll, and Gabrielle Carrubba Matthew Murphy
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.