Jordan Fisher, Kristin Chenoweth, Amber Riley, More Will Be Part of The Disney Family Singalong Broadcast

Ryan Seacrest will host the nationwide singalong event on ABC.

A host of theatre favorites, including Jordan Fisher (Dear Evan Hansen), Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth (Wicked, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown), and Olivier winner Amber Riley (London's Dreamgirls), will be part of the TV special The Disney Family Singalong, airing April 16 at 8 PM ET on ABC.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the one-hour program will feature celebrities with their families as they take on their favorite Disney tunes. Guests will also include Christina Aguilera, Tony nominee Josh Gad, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Derek and Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, and John Stamos.

With an animated character to guide the on-screen lyrics, audiences can follow along in tunes from Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Toy Story, Moana, Frozen, and High School Musical.

“If there’s something that we’ve all learned in the past few weeks, it’s to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories, or music. We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone’s home in a way that only the magic of Disney can,” said ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.

The special will also air PSAs with talent from across Disney's small screen realm for Feeding America, which provides resources for people in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. For more information, visit FeedingAmerica.org.