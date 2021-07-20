Jordan Fisher to Guest Star on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

The Dear Evan Hansen and Hamilton star joins the cast as East High prepares to perform Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen star Jordan Fisher will guest star on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, playing Gina's music producer older brother in the episode "Showtime," debuting July 23 on Disney+. Watch a sneak preview of Fisher in the episode above.

The series' sophomore season has seen the students of East High working on Disney's Beauty and the Beast, and this week's episode takes viewers to the show's opening night.

Fisher is best known to Broadway fans for playing the title role in Dear Evan Hansen and Philip Hamilton in Hamilton. He began his career on TV, in The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Liv and Maddie, later appearing in the TV musicals Teen Beach Movie, Teen Beach 2, Grease: Live!, and Rent: Live.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series added some new faces in its second season, including Dear Evan Hansen stars Andrew Barth Feldman and Roman Banks, and Asher Angel, Derek Hough, and Olivia Rose Keegan. Returning as series regulars from the show's debut season are Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders.

Tim Federle (Broadway'sTuck Everlasting) is the series' creator and showrunner.

