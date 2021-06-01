Jordan Fisher Will Star in Dear Evan Hansen Upon Broadway Reopening

Watch Fisher and his co-stars reunite to perform “You Will Be Found” on Good Morning America.

Jordan Fisher will return to Broadway in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen when the musical reopens December 11 . The star revealed the news June 1 while performing “You Will Be Found” on Good Morning America—check it out below.

The performance marked a reunion for Fisher (Hamilton, Fox's Rent) and several of his co-stars, including Jessica Phillips (who played Evan's mom Heidi up until the shutdown), Christiane Noll (Cynthia Murphy), Gabrielle Carrubba (Zoe Murphy), Jared Goldsmith (Jared Kleinman), and Phoebe Koyabe (Alana Beck)—each of whom Fisher says will join him once again when the musical returns.

At the time of its temporary closing, Fisher was playing the sensitive high school student caught at the center of a story that spirals out of control. The part was created by Ben Platt, who won a Tony for his performance and was succeeded by Noah Galvin, Taylor Trensch, and Andrew Barth Feldman.

Dear Evan Hansen features a score by the Tony- and Oscar-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dogfight, A Christmas Story), a book by Tony winner Steven Levenson (Masters of Sex), choreography by Danny Mefford (Fun Home), and direction by multiple Tony nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, If/Then).

The musical also features scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations, and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the associate music supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting, Kevin Metzger-Timson.

Prior to its return to Broadway, a big screen adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen will debut in theatres September 24. The movie welcomes Platt back to the title role, heading a principal cast that also includes Julianne Moore, Amy Adams, Colton Ryan, Kaitlyn Dever, and Amandla Stenberg. Stephen Chbosky directs.

Dear Evan Hansen began previews at the Music Box November 14, 2016, prior to an official opening December 4. The musical was nominated for nine 2017 Tony Awards, winning six including Best Musical.

