Jordin Sparks Swaps Pies for Cakes in Waitress-Themed Episode of Food Network's Buddy vs. Duff

The Broadway alum enlisted two A-list pastry chefs to create something special for her final performance.

Last fall, Waitress alum Jordin Sparks enlisted Buddy vs. Duff to create a special thank you to the cast and crew before her final performance as Jenna. The culminating episode aired on the Food Network April 5. See what the two teams came up with in the video above.

Duff Goldman went for a diner-themed spread filled with pies, hamburgers, a pancake breakfast, and a life-size Sparks behind the counter. On the other side, Buddy Valastro created a massive stack of cakes disguised as pies piled on top of each other next to a collection of baking ingredients, with Sparks sitting on a bag of flour.

Sparks joined the Broadway cast of Waitress September 16, 2019. She played the lead role through November 24 in a limited engagement. The musical, featuring a score by Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson, ended its run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre January 5.

