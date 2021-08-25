Josh Breckenridge, Christine Toy Johnson, More Will Star in Come From Away: In Concert at the Lincoln Memorial

The presentation is set for September 10 on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

The cast is set for Come From Away: In Concert at the Lincoln Memorial September 10 on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. As previously announced , the presentation is free to all with no tickets required and offered in honor of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

The Ford’s Theatre concert presentation will feature performers from the Broadway and national tour productions, including Josh Breckenridge as Bob, Kevin Carolan as Claude, Harter Clingman as Oz, Nick Duckart as Kevin J. and Ali, Chamblee Ferguson as Nick and Doug, Sharriese Hamilton as Hannah, Christine Toy Johnson as Diane, Julia Knitel as Janice, Tony LePage as Kevin T. and Garth, Happy McPartlin as Beulah, Julie Reiber as Beverley and Annette, and Sharone Sayegh as Bonnie.

The concert band is led by conductor Cam Moncur, featuring Ben Power, Caitlin Warbelow, Alec Berlin, Nate Lueck, Carl Carter, Romano Di Nillo, Larry Lelli, and associate conductor Chris Ranney.

The sung-through musical will be performed in its entirety. Tony winner Christopher Ashley directed the original staging with choreography by Kelly Devine and music supervision by Ian Eisendrath.

Written by Tony nominees and Olivier winners Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 stranded air passengers during the wake of the 2001 terrorist attacks, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. In addition to their principal roles, the ensemble cast take on a variety of characters, from passengers to locals to airline personnel.

Come From Away: In Concert at the Lincoln Memorial begins at 6 PM, rain or shine. The performance will be presented on a stage built on the lower steps of the Lincoln Memorial, facing outward toward the Reflecting Pool, with two large screens on either side of the stage. Lawn seating is on a first-come basis, with no tickets required to attend. Limited wheelchair seating is also available on a first-come basis. American Sign Language is available for the performance with interpreters visible on the large projection screens closest to the stage.

The same day as the concert, Apple TV+ will premiere its film capture of the musical, and performances will resume on Broadway September 21. Come From Away will return to Toronto December 7.

