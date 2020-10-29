Josh Groban, Chita Rivera, Dozens More Join Lineup for Stars in the House's 10-Hour Election Day Marathon Stream

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, will mark Election Day with a 10-hour marathon.

From 9 AM to 7 PM November 3, Rudetsky and Wesley will welcome a host of special guests, including the newly announced Sean Hayes, Martin Short, Ben Stiller, Will Chase, Ingrid Michaelson, Josh Groban, Beth Malone, Michael Cerveris, Laurie Metcalf, Victor Garber, Jill Eikenberry, Michael Tucker, Laura Leighton, Doug Savant, Andrea Martin, Chita Rivera, Lisa Mordente, Betty Buckley, Laura Bell Bundy, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Rosie Perez, Darius deHaas, Gavin Creel, Michael McElroy, Glenn Scarpelli, Iain Armitage, Julia Murney, Caroline Rhea, Charlotte d'Amboise, Terrence Mann, Karen Olivo, Laura Benanti, Colin Donnell, Patti Murin, Javier Colon, Stephanie J. Block, Liz Callaway, and Schele Williams.

These artists join the previously reported Bellamy Young, Dana Delany, Marcia Cross, Jessie Mueller, Megan Hilty, Jeremy Jordan, Marc Shaiman, Vanessa Williams, Adam Pascal, Peri Gilpin, Anika Larsen, Judy Kuhn, Marilu Henner, Annette Bening, and Kelli O’Hara. Poll workers across the country from Poll Hero Project—including familiar faces like Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Lauren Patten—will drop by on breaks from working at the polls.

Tony nominee Brenda Braxton will join as a guest host from 2–3 PM.

"We know it is an understatement to say there’s been an uptick in anxiety over the past few weeks, and we have no doubt November 3 will be a day with a lot of it! That is why we are going to do a 10-hour Vote-a-Thon edition of Stars in the House on Election Day! We want to provide a place where people can watch something that’s election-related but purely entertaining instead of stressful,” said Rudetsky and Wesley. “We thought it would be fun to hear from celebrities and viewers alike about their voting experiences throughout the years as well as what’s happening in real time at the polling sites around the country. And, of course, we will have live music, too!"

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

