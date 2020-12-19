Josh Groban Holiday Concert Streams Live December 19

The Great Comet Tony nominee also recently released his newest album, Harmony.

Josh Groban, who was Tony-nominated for his Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, concludes his virtual concert series for audiences around the world December 19.

The acclaimed vocalist, who launched the series October 3 with a set of Broadway favorites followed by a November 26 celebration of his new album Harmony, now offers his first holiday concert. The performance streams at 4 PM ET with a second showing at 8 PM. Watch the trailer for the concert above.

Harmony, released November 20 via Reprise Records, features guest stars Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton), performing with Groban on the song "Shape of My Heart"; and Grammy winner Sara Bareilles, performing with him on the Joni Mitchell classic "Both Sides Now."

Individual tickets start at $30 at JoshGroban.com/Livestream/Holiday.



Inside Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio City Show February 14 Inside Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio City Show February 14 6 PHOTOS

(Updated December 19, 2020)