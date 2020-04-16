Josh Groban Launches Free Movie Night April 16 With Bridges Live Madison Square Garden Concert

toggle menu
toggle search form
Playbill Universe   Josh Groban Launches Free Movie Night April 16 With Bridges Live Madison Square Garden Concert
By Andrew Gans
Apr 16, 2020
 
The YouTube screening will benefit The Actors Fund and feature a live Q&A with the Tony-nominated singer.
Josh Groban at Radio City - February 14. Photo by Katherine Tyler, MSG Photos (4).jpg
Josh Groban Katherine Tyler/MSG Photos

Josh Groban, who was Tony-nominated for his Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, launches a free Movie Night series April 16 with a screening of his Bridges Live: Madison Square Garden concert.

The concert, which will be available for viewing beginning at 9 PM ET on YouTube here, will help raise funds for The Actors Fund.

Subsequent screenings include Stages Live (April 30 at 8 PM ET), Awake Live (May 14 at 8 PM ET), Live at the Greek (May 28 at 8 PM ET), and Josh Groban in Concert (June 11 at 8 PM ET). Each of the five concerts will benefit a different charity.

A live Q&A with Groban will take place during all of the movies, with the singer offering personal running commentary throughout each of the evenings.

See Sardi’s Unveil Tony Nominee Josh Groban’s Caricature

See Sardi’s Unveil Tony Nominee Josh Groban’s Caricature

The cast and creatives of The Great Comet came out to see the reveal June 2.

12 PHOTOS
Josh_Groban_Sardis_2017_IMG_6444_HR.jpg
Max Klimavicius and Josh Groban Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Josh_Groban_Sardis_2017_IMG_6447_HR.jpg
Max Klimavicius and Josh Groban Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Josh_Groban_Sardis_2017_IMG_6446_HR.jpg
Josh Groban Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Josh_Groban_Sardis_2017_IMG_6449_HR.jpg
Max Klimavicius and Josh Groban Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Josh_Groban_Sardis_2017_IMG_6455_HR.jpg
Rachel Chavkin Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Josh_Groban_Sardis_2017_IMG_6470_HR.jpg
Josh Groban Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Josh_Groban_Sardis_2017_IMG_6480_HR.jpg
Josh Groban Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Josh_Groban_Sardis_2017_IMG_6485_HR.jpg
Josh Groban with the cast and creative team of The Great Comet Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Josh_Groban_Sardis_2017_IMG_6494_HR.jpg
Rachel Chavkin and Josh Groban Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Josh_Groban_Sardis_2017_IMG_6496_HR.jpg
Josh Groban and Lucas Steele Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.