Josh Groban Launches Free Movie Night April 16 With Bridges Live Madison Square Garden Concert

The YouTube screening will benefit The Actors Fund and feature a live Q&A with the Tony-nominated singer.

Josh Groban, who was Tony-nominated for his Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, launches a free Movie Night series April 16 with a screening of his Bridges Live: Madison Square Garden concert.

The concert, which will be available for viewing beginning at 9 PM ET on YouTube here, will help raise funds for The Actors Fund.

Subsequent screenings include Stages Live (April 30 at 8 PM ET), Awake Live (May 14 at 8 PM ET), Live at the Greek (May 28 at 8 PM ET), and Josh Groban in Concert (June 11 at 8 PM ET). Each of the five concerts will benefit a different charity.

A live Q&A with Groban will take place during all of the movies, with the singer offering personal running commentary throughout each of the evenings.

