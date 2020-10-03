Josh Groban Offers Live Streamed Concert of Broadway Favorites October 3

The performance from the Tony nominee, who will release new album Harmony in November, is the first of three virtual concerts.

Josh Groban, who was Tony-nominated for his Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, launches a virtual concert series for audiences around the world October 3.

The 4 PM ET concert will feature the acclaimed vocalist performing a set of Broadway favorites. Watch the trailer for the series above.

On November 26 at 4 PM ET (with a second showing at 8 PM ET), Groban will celebrate his new album, Harmony, and on December 19 at 4 PM ET he will offer his first-ever holiday concert.

Harmony, which will be released November 20 via Reprise Records, will feature guest stars Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton), performing with Groban on the song "Shape of My Heart"; and Grammy winner Sara Bareilles, performing with Groban on the Joni Mitchell classic "Both Sides Now."

For ticket information, including a Livestream Concert Series pass, visit JoshGroban.com/Livestream.



